Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

