Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.