 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News