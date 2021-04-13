Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.