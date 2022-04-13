For the drive home in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
