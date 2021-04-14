 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News