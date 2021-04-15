 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News