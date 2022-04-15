Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.