Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.