Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.