Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
