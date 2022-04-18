Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.