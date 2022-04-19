Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
