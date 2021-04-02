Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.