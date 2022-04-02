This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
