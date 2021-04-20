This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
