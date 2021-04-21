Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.