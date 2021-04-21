This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is foreca…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degree…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in t…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Tuesda…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Occasional light rain. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Park Hills folks should…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills te…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Today's co…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Winds…