Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.