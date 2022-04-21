This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 d…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Y…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partl…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 deg…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …