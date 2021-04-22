Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
