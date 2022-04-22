For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 d…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partl…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahe…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will…