Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.