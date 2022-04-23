Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.