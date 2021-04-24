 Skip to main content
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

