Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
