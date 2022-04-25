Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degree…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partl…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahe…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…