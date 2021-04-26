This evening in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Peri…
Park Hills residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. T…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's fore…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. There i…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills te…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Pa…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecas…