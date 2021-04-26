Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.