 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News