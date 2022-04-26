Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.