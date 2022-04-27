This evening in Park Hills: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degree…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Peri…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahe…
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partl…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot …