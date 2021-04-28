Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.