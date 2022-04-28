This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy with showers. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunsh…
Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degree…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Peri…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Today's con…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. T…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot …