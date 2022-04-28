Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy with showers. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.