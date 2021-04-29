This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
