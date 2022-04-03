 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News