Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Park Hills. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.