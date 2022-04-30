Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
