Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.