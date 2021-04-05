 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News