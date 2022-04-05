Park Hills's evening forecast: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
