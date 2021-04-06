This evening in Park Hills: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
