This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
