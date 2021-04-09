Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.