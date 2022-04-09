 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News