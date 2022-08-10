 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

