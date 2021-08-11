Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 98.82. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.