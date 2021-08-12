Park Hills's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
