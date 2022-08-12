Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mostly clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
