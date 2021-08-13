Park Hills's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
