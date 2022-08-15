For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees …
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly c…
This evening in Park Hills: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 t…