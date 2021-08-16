 Skip to main content
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

