Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland

For the drive home in Park Hills: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.