Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph.