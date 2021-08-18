Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies during the evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfe…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance o…
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degr…