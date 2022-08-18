For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Parkland
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly c…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Periods of …
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
For the drive home in Park Hills: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expect a sizz…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 66F. Win…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 t…