Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills Friday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.